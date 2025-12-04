Shrewsbury couple's bike brand expands range for Christmas

Kev and Michelle Williams from Shrewsbury launched Shyre Bikes last year and have already sold out of their first range called Shyre Hopton.

This is now set to be extended with new colours and sizes for children aged from four to 13+.

They are also introducing two more ranges in the run-up to Christmas which means they will cater for children of all ages.

The Shyre Myndie is a balanced bike with 12-inch wheels suitable for ages 18 months and up and the Shyre Eastie is a mountain bike for children aged six to 13+.

The trio of bikes take their names from popular local biking spots - Hopton Woods near Craven Arms, the Long Mynd near Church Stretton and Eastridge Woods at the foot of the Stiperstones.

Kev Williams, co-founder of Shrewsbury-based Shyre Bikes

As parents themselves, the couple said they had experienced the challenge of keeping kids active in a modern tech world and biking together as a family had become more than just a hobby.

Mr Williams said: "We've teamed up with a leading global manufacturer and fully comply with British safety standards, giving parents confidence in the quality and safety of our products.

"The expansion of our range is an exciting moment for our family business.

"To think there will be toddlers starting off on Myndies, who will eventually be riding our Hoptons and Easties through their childhood, is really special to us."