Business champions of Telford and Wrekin high streets are revealed

A total of 29 businesses across Telford & Wrekin have been recognised for the positive impact they have had in the council's High Street Heroes awards (scroll down for the full list).

The winners were nominated by local residents, members of the public and other businesses which use their services and feel they make a valuable contribution to the community.

Councillors presented winners with trophies and certificates in Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington in the run up to Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit the Shropshire Star website for our Black Friday offer

Nominations for the latest round of High Street Heroes opened in September and more than 1,500 nominations were received. Winners this year include a barber, café, beauty salon, hotel and pharmacy.

This year there was also a 'Not on the High Street' award which was won by The Park, Wellington, which is not on a high street in the borough but received some of the highest votes for that area.

The 2025 High Street Heroes winners are:

Dawley: Mo's Barbers, Elephant & Castle, Amanda's Ow Bist'Ro, ChasniIronbridge: Kiddos Kingdom, Ironbridge Interiors, Crust & Crumbs, Darbys, Moonshine & Fuggles

Madeley: The Indian Melting Pot, Sweet Little Things, Foresters Arms, Anstice Pharmacy, Yutopia Spa

Newport: The Travel Store, The Stag & Scotch Micropub, Immi's Cakes & Bakes, Pretty Puds

Oakengates: Bangla Pride, Shelly's Creations, Station Hotel, Ste's Cutz, Crown Inn

Wellington: Powerpoint Stores, Boardroom Gaming Cafe, Park Street Kitchen, Zoe Trends, Odd Pals, The Park (not on the high street).

Cllr Ollie Vickers (centre) joins staff from Bangla Pride in Oakengates which is one of 29 High Street Heroes for 2025 across Telford & Wrekin

The awards recognise the difference businesses are making to their local high streets and the support they have each given to their local communities.

The scheme is run as part of Telford & Wrekin Council's Pride in Our High Street initiative which aims to support local businesses and retailers through a programme of grants.

These include helping home-based or online businesses test them out on the high street and support for start-ups which want to open a permanent high street presence.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for economy and transport, said: "We'd like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as High Street Heroes for 2025 and the positive impact they have had on our high streets, encouraging people to shop locally.

"Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, these businesses have excelled and continue to make a difference to local people and communities.

"We are delighted to present each of these businesses with their awards in the run-up to Small Business Saturday which encourages people to support local businesses.

"Our small high street businesses are so important across Telford & Wrekin and their value is recognised by the council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services."