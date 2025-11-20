Pub in village near Telford up for auction five months after sudden closure

The Bull in Rodington, which closed its doors in July, is set to go up for auction on December 10.

Prior to its closure the business had been run by Shifnal-based Craft & Jam Venues, the company behind The Malthouse and The Swan in Ironbridge, The Smokey Cow in Shifnal, The Tilley Raven in Wem and The Last Inn in Newport.

A statement published on social media on July 30 said: "It's with a heavy heart we have closed our doors and paused operating.

The Bull, Rodington. Photo: Bond Wolfe/Zoopla

"We've really enjoyed serving our wonderful customer base over the last seven years and we'd love to thank everyone for your love and support."

Now the Grade II-listed village pub is due to go under the hammer next month.

Agent Bond Wolfe Auctions described the property as "an attractive village pub of great character" and said the freehold sale included three-bedroom private living accommodation.

The listing continues: "The Bull lies just a stone's throw from the village church in this highly desirable and attractive Shropshire village of Rodington. Lying around four miles north of Wellington and 10 miles east of Shrewsbury, this is a desirable location, and the property is ideally situated as both village pub and a destination for food.

"The property benefits from private living accommodation which comprises spacious accommodation over the first floor with three bedrooms (one double en suite, a further double and a single) living room, kitchen, two shower rooms, a separate WC and office."

The pub will be included in a public auction from 8.30am on December 10, with a guide price of £235,000.

The listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/71829297.