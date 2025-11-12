Prominent Wellington town centre property home to three tenants sold to new owner

56 Market Street, in Wellington, has been acquired in an undisclosed deal after it was marketed by Shrewsbury-based property agency Halls Commercial with a price tag of around £400,000.

The 6,306 sq ft investment property has trio of tenants and a car park with 16 spaces which is accessed from Bridge Street.There is also pedestrian access from both Market Street and Bridge Street.

The ground floor of 56 Market Street is occupied by estate agency Your Move while the first floor is home to women-only gym Gymophobics.

Attached to the rear of the property is a single-storey, open-plan retail showroom with welfare facilities.The property has a communal ground floor entrance and stairwell accessed from Market Street and first floor toilet facilities.

James Evans is head of Halls Commercial which worked with law firm FBC Manby Bowdler to complete the sale to the new, private owners.

Mr Evans said: "We were delighted to complete the sale of this prominently located property in Wellington town centre for our private clients and wish the new owner future success.

"This sale highlights the demand for income-generating, investment properties in our Shropshire market towns."We look forward to helping existing and new clients to market similar opportunities."