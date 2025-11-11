New café aiming to bring community spirit to Shrewsbury business park

Brew & Bites has launched in Vanguard Way on Battlefield Enterprise Park north of the town centre and is run by industry veteran Davina Wardman and Drew Williams.

The venue opens at 8am six days per week and serves homemade soups, all-day breakfasts and fresh lunches, with a focus on supporting the town's economy by using local suppliers.

It has indoor and outdoor seating, is dog friendly and can do private hire for small events.

Ms Wardman has worked in the food industry for more than 25 years, beginning her career in a restaurant at just 13 years old.

Having trained in catering and worked as a baker for more than 15 years, she said she was passionate about simple, honest food done right.

Mr Williams added: "We wanted to create a space where everyone feels at home whether you're having a catch-up over a coffee, meeting a client or walking your dog nearby.

"Everything we make is fresh and served with a smile. It's about great food, friendly faces and building community."