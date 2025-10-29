West Midlands law firm invests in next generation of talent with three new solicitors appointed

Lawyers Maddison Elwell, Victoria Farmer and Stewart Harris all qualified in September.

From left: Andrew Wynne, senior partner at FBC Manby Bowdler, with newly qualified solicitors Victoria Farmer, Maddison Elwell and Stewart Harris

Mia Jones joins as an apprentice solicitor in litigation and Oliver Bennett as an apprentice solicitor in the family team at the business.

Raeesa Ahmed is now a trainee solicitor in the wills, probate and lifetime planning team and Lola Fittes and Shannon Richards join as CILEX legal executives in the Court of Protection and residential property teams respectively.

Claire Bentick, training partner at FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “We remain committed to investing in our people and identifying and training the next generation of legal talent is key to that.

“Creating opportunities for young lawyers is vital if we are to achieve our ambitious growth plans across the West Midlands."

From left: Raeesa Ahmed, Shannon Richards, Andrew Wynne, Lola Fittes, Stewart Harris, Maddison Elwell, Oliver Bennett, and Victoria Farmer at Manby Bowdler

All eight will be based in the firm’s Wolverhampton office, part of a wider investment by FBC Manby Bowdler following a £30 million private equity injection which has also seen it open a new office in the centre of Birmingham.

Andrew Wynne, senior partner in the commercial team, added: “Congratulations go to our three newly qualified solicitors for reaching their goal and our five colleagues starting out on their career journey.

"It’s an exciting time for them all.”