Prestigious Chambers & Partners success for West Midlands law firm’s employment team

Regarded as one of the legal sector’s most trusted measures of quality, Chambers & Partners is an independent legal directory of the profession’s best law firms based on detailed research and client feedback.

Front, from left: Chris Piggott, Sally Morris and Tim Lang. Back are Beverley Smith and Darryll Thomas

mfg’s employment and HR services department has secured a coveted Band 4 ranking within the directory for the first time, while head of division, partner Sally Morris, has been personally featured in the guide for the second year running.

The specialist employment and HR services team, which includes partners Chris Piggott, Darryll Thomas, Beverley Smith and Tim Lang, provides expert advice in all areas of employment and HR law, including unfair dismissal, tribunal proceedings, senior exits and restructures, redundancy, contract changes, settlement and severance agreements, and unlawful wage deductions.

This year’s guide described the team as “pragmatic, forward-thinking and solutions-focused,” while praise was also given to its “good communication and response rates, and very good service overall.”

Clients interviewed during the thorough research process described the team as “friendly and proactive,” commenting that all work is carried out to agreed timescales with a ‘one-team’ ethos to achieve all requirements.

Meanwhile, Ms Morris was praised by clients as a “responsive and down to earth” employment law specialist who truly cares about the businesses she represents.

Sally Morris said: “This recognition is testament to the expertise and dedication of everyone across the department.

"Our specialist team of employment solicitors consistently deliver pragmatic, commercial and solutions focused advice in what is an ever and fast-changing area of law.

"The Chambers & Partners rankings reflect the exceptional quality of our collective expertise and the service and advice that we provide. I’m so proud of what our team continues to achieve for our clients.”

Ms Morris was also named this year as a leading partner in the 2026 Legal 500 guide.

mfg Solicitors has seven offices across the region in Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, Birmingham, Worcester, Telford, Ludlow and the Black Country.