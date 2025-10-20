A small team of volunteers that runs the oldest theatre in Mid Wales enjoyed their time in the spotlight at the prestigious Powys Business Awards on Friday night.

The Albert Hall, Llandrindod Wells won the Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by RWE, at the annual awards held at The Hafren, Newtown.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.

Built in 1896, The Albert Hall is owned by the community, operated by a small team of volunteers and is a true success story, bucking the trend of similar businesses by increasing usage, appeal and turnover.

Since new management took over five years ago, the venue has increased turnover by 900 per cent, attracting people from across Wales and England.

“We are blown away to receive this award in our home county – it’s absolutely amazing,” said chairman Jon Williams. “We don’t’ do it for awards, we do it for the love of serving our community and giving people an opportunity to take part in all aspects of running The Albert Hall.

“The award will mean so much for all our volunteers and trustees who love the building which is 130 years old next year.

“The Albert Hall is a place where arts and culture flourish, where vulnerable individuals find support and empowerment and where the community can come together to celebrate its diversity and resilience.

“The Albert Hall exemplifies what community enterprise can achieve when driven by passion, innovation and a genuine desire to serve others. It demonstrates that by thinking creatively, embracing new ideas and prioritising inclusivity, a venue can become a powerful force for positive change.

“Our story is one of passion, creativity and a deep commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive community. Our strength is our willingness to adapt and evolve.”

The Albert Hall has diversified programming, integrated digital technology and embraced sustainability to meet the needs of audiences and appeal to the local and wider community.

A hearing loop and audio description system has been installed to enable people with hearing and sight disability to enjoy the theatre experience. It’s one of only five theatres in Wales to have such a system.

Accessible film screenings have been introduced for people with dementia and their carers, as well for families on a tight budget and children with additional needs.

The Albert Hall has seen positive results from encouraging vulnerable and disadvantaged people to get involved with running and performing in the hall. Several young people have furthered their education in theatre management, performance and building maintenance.

Future expansion plans include opening a social enterprise café and community space.

By collaborating with schools, charities, local businesses and other organisations to pool resources, share ideas, develop innovative projects, The Albert Hall hopes to create opportunities for young people, cultural exchange and community resilience.

The award judges praised the compassion, determination and power of the community-centric volunteers who are making a “profound and lasting impact”.

Through powerful stories and a clear vision for the future, the team demonstrate how they are changing lives every single day,” they said. “We hope this award reminds them that their work is not only seen but also deeply valued today and for generations to come.”