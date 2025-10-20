'The crisis isn’t over' warns Black Country Chamber as new Jaguar Land Rover supply chain survey launched

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce, Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce have opened the new survey to find out how businesses are managing in the aftermath of the cyber-attack that hit the automotive giant at the start of September.

It led to JLR, which has large manufacturing bases alongside the M54 near Wolverhampton and Telford, as well as in Solihull, halting operations for around a month and, while a phased return began earlier this month, it is still not working to full capacity.

The three chambers representing businesses across the West Midlands and Warwickshire conducted a survey at the height of the crisis to find out how suppliers were faring and are now following that up to gauge the latest sentiment.

The questions focus on the financial pressures suppliers are under and what support is still required.

Black Country Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Moorhouse said: “Our members are continually telling us about the ongoing issues they are still facing. By conducting this new survey, it means we can feed critical, up-to-date information back to Government.

Black Country Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Moorhouse

“This will help us keep up the pressure to ensure that the right support is getting to those who need it most and, importantly, that it is at a level that will keep tier ones and the downstream supply chain going until operations get back to normal.

“Our initial survey had 84 responses from firms in the supply chain which covered 29,700 employees in the region. Nearly half told us that they faced serious financial repercussions and while it’s great news that JLR has begun operations again, the crisis isn’t over.

“We felt that, as the three chambers who represent businesses across the region, we should go back out to the suppliers and find out what, if anything, has changed for them in the past couple of weeks and the pressures they are under.”

The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F5TVQSV.