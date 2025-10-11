Historic manufacturer tools up for the future with £120,000 precision press investment from Telford

Whitton Precision Ltd, a family-owned specialist in precision pressed parts, has invested in a Bruderer BSTA 25H high performance automatic punch press in a move set to increase production speeds and unlock capacity for new aerospace and defence projects.

Founded 77 years ago by Leonard White and William Tonks, the Wimbledon-based company has quietly underpinned many of the biggest names in UK engineering.

Today, under the leadership of Len’s grandson Michael White, the business is combining its heritage with cutting-edge Bruderer UK technology to deliver critical components for clients ranging from FTSE 100 aerospace giants to diverse OEMs requiring custom-pressed parts.

“When some of our key plant was starting to show its age, we took the view that developing our capability was more advantageous than like-for-like replacement,” Michael said.

“My desire to produce the ultimate precision pressings, at speed, led me to contact Bruderer UK. I sat down with the technical team and went through our production requirements.

“Importantly, we also took our most popular crinkle washer tool to Bruderer’s facility to prove it out on the BSTA 25H and we were blown away by the results, with production up to five times quicker than our old press.

”The Bruderer BSTA 25H delivers 25 tonnes of press force, a 530mm press bed, and stroke rates up to 1500 per minute."

Michael White of Whitton Precision (left) with Scott Baker of Bruderer UK

Equipped with a BBV202 feeder and press and tool protection systems, the new line provides Whitton Precision’s skilled operators with real-time production data and ultimate control over quality.

“The machine is brilliant - coming from the world of C-frame presses, it’s in a different league,” continued Michael.

“When forming a precision component at bottom dead centre (BDC), precise control and repeatability of the ‘Ram’ shut height is critical. The BSTA 25H is outstanding when setting tools and runs all day without variance.

"The Bruderer UK team were excellent, and patient, throughout the decision-making process and the overall level of support they offer, I believe, is unparalleled in the UK press market. To a small team like us, it really was invaluable.”

Founded by two young toolmakers who cut their teeth building the fighter planes of the Second World War, Whitton Precision initially produced belt buckles, watch dials and ladies’ powder compacts.

Over the following years, the company evolved into a supplier of pressed industrial components with the Ford Motor Company and the MoD amongst its biggest clients.

In the early 2000s, Len’s two daughters steered the business through the recession and later Brexit, also achieving the prestigious AS9100 aerospace accreditation that cemented its reputation in one of the world’s most demanding supply chains.

With the third generation at the helm, the Wimbledon factory is steadily being upgraded and the latest Bruderer machine will help it position itself as a cornerstone of UK-made, high-quality, precision pressed parts.

Scott Baker, technical sales manager at Bruderer UK based in Telford, concluded: “Whitton Precision is a brilliant example of how SMEs can thrive by embracing our precision press technology, coupled with our wealth of technical ‘know-how’.

“We worked closely with Michael and the team to analyse production, identifying the BSTA25H as the perfect fit. It builds on their existing capacity while enhancing almost every aspect of the process - delivering greater speed, accuracy and consistency.

“It has already proved a wise decision, freeing up capacity, operator involvement and helping the business take on additional work, essential if it’s going to meet its desire to expand.”

He concluded: “Importantly, we proved performance on a current component at our Telford facility, and this gave the company confidence to make the investment. This is a growing service that is proving extremely popular with companies.”

Bruderer UK opened its new 10,000 sq m ‘centre of manufacturing excellence’ in the West Midlands earlier this year.

The company moved its entire operation from its base in Luton to the modern facility in Telford, which offers unparalleled access to live demonstrations of new presses, certified pre-owned machines and fully integrated turnkey solutions.