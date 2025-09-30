The number of Post Offices in Mid Wales, Shropshire and Herefordshire has already declined by 5% since 2019, a figure that mirrors the whole of the rural counties and countries’ of the UK.

In those years Ludlow and North Herefordshire have lost three branches each, North Shropshire has lost one, Shrewsbury and Atcham has lost four branches and Brecon and Radnorshire has also lost four.

This decline has been repeated year on year for some time now and will continue unless positive change in the structure and governance of Post Office and its network for the betterment of communities and postmasters is successful.

Kington post master Tim Allen said the Green Paper on the Future of the Post Office does not talk about some important matters including the types of branches in the network and how that might be evolved.

“I’m hoping people will go online, search for the Green Paper on Post Offices, and let Government know that rural branches must be protected for essential banking, mails, and bill payments.

“The Green Paper makes its position clear: it does not like the cost of Outreach Post Offices that serve rural communities, it does not like part-time branches, and it increasingly favours Drop & Collect parcel points. This is deeply worrying.

“A real Post Office can close, only to be replaced in the official figures by a simple parcel point that is allowed to be called a Post Office — when it clearly isn’t.

“That’s why I’m urging people to respond. Tell the Government you do not want to see any further decrease in the number of Post Offices.

“Tell them you want to retain the ability to pay Government and utility bills at the Post Office, because cybercrime is a real and growing problem for many vulnerable people. Post Offices offer a safe and trusted place to transact essential bill payments — and that is worth protecting.”

Mr Allen says cybercrime could and should be an enhanced future role for Post Offices, where they are a safe place for the public to interface with their banks and utilities addressing people’s fears of rogue emails, calls and texts.

He says the Post Office could also offer booked or drop-in form filling sessions for the public.

The Green Paper makes it clear that Government wants Post Office to become financially self-sufficient.

But Mr Allen says the savings must start at the centre and not through losing branches.

“Growth should come from banking, mails, travel, and the return of selected government services.

“Network reduction must be the very last resort. Our strength is our size and presence; every branch lost is another community damaged.”

But he said the paper talks about queue time targets which would punish branches for not hurrying elderly customers, self-service kiosks – which many rural post offices don’t have the space and demand for, and personal service is why people go to them and Drop and Collects, which have increased from 606 in 2024 to over 800 by April 2025 and count towards the 11,500 ‘branches’.

The Green Paper admits: “It is clear that many of Post Office’s failings in recent years are due to a lack of focus on postmasters.”

Mr Allen says there has also been a lack of focus on customers and the communities post offices’ serve.

He added: “The network needs a reset. Every branch should be allowed to be all it can be — and that decision should start with the Postmaster. Let us choose bronze, silver or gold service levels, with Post Office Ltd keeping a veto but not imposing from above.

“Customers would know what to expect, Postmasters would know where they stand and have taken ownership of their position in the network.

“Selected government services must come back: Self-employed tax payments for the window cleaner, TV licences, bus passes, Premium bonds.

“We need an oversight committee — one with real power to scrutinise, influence, and intervene on poor decisions that shape the lives of postmasters and the customers we serve.

“Yes, the Green Paper takes precious time to respond to but apathy simply isn’t good enough. Step up and Step In for Postmasters, for customers and for communities you won’t be asked again.”

Responses must be in by Monday, October 6

The Government strongly encourage that responses are made via the online Qualtrics platform or visit www.gov.uk/government/consultations/green-paper-future-of-post-office/green-paper-future-of-post-office#how-to-respond

If you cannot respond via the online platform, you may send your response by email to postofficeconsultation@businessandtrade.gov.uk.

You may also send your response by post to Post Office Consultation, Department for Business and Trade, Old Admiralty Building, Admiralty Place, London SW1A 2DY