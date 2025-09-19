Telford & Wrekin Council launches free AI support programme for small businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council says a free Artificial Intelligence(AI) Launchpad programme launched this week will support a "targeted number" of small and medium sized businesses that are ready to integrate artificial intelligence into their systems and processes.

Under the scheme, businesses will be given free training at specially arranged workshops, set to be hosted at The Quad in Telford during October, where sessions will cover real-word AI case studies, and showcase accessible platforms such as ChatGPT and Zapier.

Up to five hours of specialist support will also be provided as part of the scheme, while follow-up sessions will also track how each business has been able to integrate AI into their operations.

“We are committed to supporting local business to embrace innovation and seize the opportunities that new technologies present," said Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for The Economy and Transport.

"The AI LaunchPad Programme is a fantastic way for businesses to access expert advice, tailored support and practical tools that can help them grow and succeed in an increasingly digital economy. This initiative is part of our wider commitment to invest in Telford’s business community and create a stronger, more resilient local economy. I would encourage all eligible businesses to apply before the deadline.”

Simon Jeavons, Shoothill Group Managing Director, added: “Shoothill has been helping businesses digitally transform for two decades, and AI is the most exciting development we’ve seen in that time.

"Through the AI LaunchPad Programme, we’re proud to share our expertise with local companies, offering practical support and trusted guidance to help them explore AI with confidence. Our goal is to make these powerful tools accessible and impactful for businesses looking to stay ahead."

Applications for the AI LaunchPad Programme close on Tuesday, September 30, with support running from October 2025 until January 2026.