Careers service calls on employers to back 'modern work experience' plans with placements

Under a new "modern approach" to work experience, the Marches Careers Hub wants employers in Shropshire to offer secondary school pupils up to 50 hours of experiences of the workplace with employers across their time in school.

The careers hub now wants to hear from as many employers as possible keen to take part in piloting the new scheme, utilising the Careers & Enterprise Company’s ‘Equalex Framework’ – which it says brings advantages to both businesses and youngsters.

Careers hubs are partnerships between The Careers & Enterprise Company and local authorities, and operate across the country, supporting over one in ten schools and colleges.

Andriane Usherwood-Brown, Strategic careers hub lead at Marches Careers Hub

Andriané Usherwood-Brown, strategic careers hub lead, said: "Modern work experience can help play a significant part in introducing young people to the world of work and inspiring them in their career choices.

"But it can also help employers identify potential future employees, bridge the gap between school and work and develop their links with the community by making a really meaningful contribution to young people’s development.

"It is far more flexible than the traditional block placement scheme, and means employers could organise multiple school visits, set projects and help develop the skills they need to thrive.

“The aim of the programme is to make work experience much more modern, which brings real benefits to both the young people and the businesses involved.

"We want to focus on quality, outcome-focused experiences of the workplace which delivers real impact."

The Marches Careers Hub's modern work experiences would include experiences which are "employer-led" in their design, for example a specific project or school visit, and allow youngsters to access multiple industries from the age of 11-16 to develop a wider understanding of the world of work.

The new model is being trialled ahead of its full introduction in 2028.

Andriané said she wanted to hear from businesses across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin who were keen to get involved in the new programme for the new academic year.

"The more businesses we can get involved from the earliest stage possible, the more we can show the benefits that this new system can bring. It’s a real opportunity for businesses across the region to raise their profile, build their corporate social responsibility and play a part in shaping the working lives of the next generation and drive a thriving economy."

Businesses interested in taking part should contact Andriané at info@marchescareershub.co.uk