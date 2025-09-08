New Mountain Warehouse store set to open in Telford's former Poundland this month

Discount retailer Poundland closed its doors on Telford's Forge Retail Park on July 19, one of 68 store closures announced earlier this summer by the national retail chain as part of a plan to save the struggling business.

Last week, the company also confirmed its store in Newport would be closing down at the end of September.

Now, the former Telford home of Poundland is set to become the newest branch of outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse, with an opening date this month, as shopfitters moved in to begin converting the store over the weekend.

Signage going up for a new Mountain Warehouse store in Telford on Monday, September 8, 2025

The firm has been advertising for store staff, as well as an assistant store manager, since late July.

Signage was installed at the store over the weekend, with internal shop-fitting work also well underway at the store.

Founded in 1997 as the retail arm of outdoor equipment company Karrimor, London-based Mountain Warehouse has grown from a single retail outlet in Covent Garden to more than 330 in the UK. Earlier this year, pre-tax profits at the firm climbed 26% year on year from £26.2m to £33m, in the 52 weeks to 23 February 2025.

No official opening date has been confirmed for the Telford store. Mountain Warehouse has been contacted for comment.