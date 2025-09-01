'It's an opportunity' - Shropshire Chamber launches green business campaign

"Act With Impact" is seeking to build on the success of the first meeting of the Chamber’s new Sustainability Partnership, which revealed a strong willingness among key local employers to collaborate.

It is the first in a new series of quarterly themed campaigns planned by Shropshire Chamber, and will highlight members who are making a real difference - providing a platform for them to share their sustainability journeys.

It will also promote resources for businesses looking to make a positive impact through networking events and support services.

The first Shropshire Chamber Sustainability Partnership event, held at Telford College

Jenny Pearson, head of commercial success at Shropshire Chamber, said: “Sustainability isn’t just a global challenge – it’s a local opportunity too.

“It was clear from our Sustainability Partnership launch that there is a real appetite to create a sustainable legacy, and Act With Impact is a vehicle to harness this thought leadership, social value best practice, and incredible collaborative spirit.

“We want to give Shropshire businesses the tools, knowledge and networks to thrive in a low-carbon future – boosting their own credentials, and strengthening the local economy.”

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “If CSR, social value, or sustainability is not currently on your company’s radar, we believe that it should be.

“Being part of initiatives like Act With Impact not only helps your company to shine, but also contributes to the overall wellbeing of Shropshire.”

Among the key local employers championing sustainable practices is Fabweld Steel Products of Telford.