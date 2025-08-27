'Here's to the next chapter'- Telford gift business set to close High Street shop after 'four wonderful years'

Little Betty's Gift Emporium on Crown Street will close its doors for the final time next month, having announced Saturday, September 13 as its last day in the Wellington area of Telford.

The business, which sells one-of-a-kind personalised gifts, was founded in 2019 and moved into its Wellington town centre premises two years later.

Now, following a four-year run in the town, owner Elisa Thomason said the business would continue in a "scaled back" format to focus on its most popular items - with collections still be available from a new unit, in a location yet to be announced.

Little Betty's Gift Emporium shop on Crown Street in Wellington, Telford on Wednesday, August 27 (Mike Sheridan/Shropshire Star)

The company paid tribute to the support it had received from the people of Wellington, but said it was time for a new approach as its retail store was "no longer working" as it once had.

"Our time here in Wellington has been nothing short of amazing," said a statement from the business, posted to social media.

"This isn’t goodbye though — Little Betty’s will continue, just in a new way. We’ll be scaling back the gift company to focus on our most-loved creations, and collections will still be available from our new unit. This change will also give me more time to focus on my family, while still creating the pieces you love."

"As times change, so must we! It’s time to refocus and change direction as the high street no longer works for us in the way it once did. Sadly our last day in the shop will be Saturday 13th September.

"We’ll keep you updated on the new unit and how to find us. We truly hope you’ll continue to follow our journey as we take this next step. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our story so far. Here’s to the next chapter!"

The company launched a closing down sale offering 30 per cent off across its stock, set to run until the final day of trading in the store on Saturday, September 13.