Creative firm announced as latest tenant of Telford's £15m Quad business hub building

Wolverhampton-registered Moogies Management, the company behind Shropshire Creative and the automotive media brand Garage Talk, is set to relocate to prestigious new office space at The Quad in Telford town centre.

The move will take place in mid September and marks the next exciting step in the company’s growth, it says.

The Quad in Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“Moving into The Quad is a milestone moment for us," said Vicky Coates, director of Moogies Management Ltd.

"It gives us the space, profile, and environment we need to continue our upward trajectory. This isn’t just about a new office, it’s about setting the stage for the exciting developments we have coming.”

The £15 million Quad building, part of Telford's new Station Quarter regeneration project, opened its doors in September 2024.

Telford & Wrekin Council describes the venue as a "state-of-the art digital skills and enterprise hub" which it says will form part of a wider commercial and academic campus in the heart of Telford, along with redeveloped sixth form facilities currently being built at next door Addenbrook House.

The Quad development is a collaborative effort between the council, Harper Adams University, and Telford College and forms part of the authority's long-term skills and education strategy designed to keep more adult learners studying within the borough.

The Quad is set to host 300 students, alongside around 7,500 square feet of business incubator office space on the third floor of the building.