Finalists announced after Powys Business Awards attract 150 entries

The 36 finalists for this year’s prestigious Mid Wales Manufacturing Group have been announced by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), the organiser.

There are three finalists in each of the 12 categories, with several new faces included in the shortlist. The award ceremony will be held at The Hafren, Newtown on October 17.

Two Brecon companies are shortlisted twice - SudoCyber Limited for the Small Business and Technology & Innovation Awards and Silver Assist Homecare for the People Development and Business in the Community Awards.

“We were delighted to receive more than 150 entries this year and it was a very difficult task shortlisting the finalists,” said Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager. “I suspect the judges are going to have a major challenge selecting the award winners due to the quality of the finalists.”

A new category this year is the Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership. This award recognises best practice and collaboration between employers and educational establishments, which impact student achievement and the school whilst demonstrating sustainability and innovation.

The finalists in this category are EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd and Electric Classic Cars, both from Newtown and Morland from Welshpool

The other category finalists are: Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild, Camlin Events, Llangadfan; SB4 Construction, Llanfyllin and Monty Mix Ltd, Welshpool.

Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group: Wye Valley Canoes, Glasbury; Porth Farm PYO, Caersws and Brecon Chocolates Limited, Brecon.

Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees), sponsored by Myrick Training Services: Nomadic Washrooms Group, Welshpool; Mains Gas, Brecon and Loft Boarding South Wales, Crickhowell.

Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners: Bulk Automation Limited, Llanidloes; Montgomery Waters Ltd, Churchstoke and Beacon Foods, Brecon.

Small Business Award (under 30 employees), sponsored by BCRS Business Loans: Stashed Products, Abermule; Love2Stay Mid Wales, trading as TW & PA Leisure, Caersws and SudoCyber Limited.

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by RWE: The Bracken Trust and The Albert Hall, both in Llandrindod Wells and Caereinion Old Boys Rugby Association Limited, Meifod.

Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by Aberystwyth University: Zip-Clip, Welshpool; RM Group UK, Newtown and SudoCyber Limited.

People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges: Harrisons Solicitors LLP, Welshpool; Dulas Ltd, Machynlleth and Silver Assist Homecare.

Sole Trader Award, sponsored by The County Times: DEVA, Brecon; RS Bespoke, Llansantffraid and Davies Technology Ltd, Llanymynech.

Business in the Community Award, sponsored EDF: Charcroft Electronics, Llanwrtyd Wells; Lakeside Boathouse, Llandrindod Wells and Silver Assist Homecare.

Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Wesh Government: Natural Weigh Ltd, Crickhowell; Gloversure Ltd, Welshpool and Sobremesa Drinks (MOMA Cellar Ltd), Talgarth.

The overall Powys Business of the Year Award is sponsored by Powys County Council, whilst the Judge's Award is sponsored by MWMG.