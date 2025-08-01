Staff at Telford lingerie store could get body-worn cameras in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

Ann Summers, which has one Shropshire branch at Telford Centre, says it will be trialling the technology in a number of unnamed locations as it bids to improve the "safety and wellbeing" of staff at the store.

The firm joins other high street retailers which have introduced the technology in recent months, including H&M, Tesco, Co-op and Lidl - all of which have equipped store staff with bodycams in response to rising incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Earlier this week, new figures showed national levels of shoplifting had reached their highest recorded levels with a 28 per cent spike in the West Midlands - although the number fell by 4 per cent in Shropshire.

An Ann Summers store

In May, supermarket giant ASDA also revealed it was trialling facial recognition software in a bit to stamp out crime at its stores.

Ann Summers says it will be working with London-based supplier Reveal Media to supply the technology across a "number of locations".

"It's no secret that over the past few years the rising incidents of antisocial behaviour and theft in stores has become increasingly challenging for Retail teams," said a spokesperson for Ann Summers.

"The personal safety and wellbeing of our colleagues is absolutely essential, so creating safe spaces for both them and our customers is a priority. We are partnering up with the brilliant Reveal Media to trial body-worn cameras across a number of locations.

"Our intention is for this solution to reinforce a culture of respect, and significantly reduce the issues faced in store, ultimately ensuring our teams feel safe and supported."

Earlier this month, the Government announced that five towns in Shropshire were set to be included in a "summer crackdown" on town centre retail crime, including theft, attacks on shop workers, and anti-social behaviour.

The home office said shoppers and businesses in Wellington, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Ludlow and Bridgnorth will see an increased police presence over the summer, as part of a scheme targeting shop thefts and violence against shop workers.