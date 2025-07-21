Huge industrial unit sold in Shrewsbury as pump-maker Boerger confirms relocation to Shropshire

Pump manufacturer Boerger UK are relocating from their existing base in Staffordshire to new headquarters at Stadium Point near Meole Brace in Shrewsbury.

Boerger UK employs around 400 people worldwide, and has its main headquarters in Germany.

The sale of the 9,027 square foot property is the first unit sale on the 28-acre Stadium Point development between Meole Brace Retail Park and the A5, a flagship industrial scheme which was granted planning permission in January 2024.

The first phase of the development was completed last July.

Liz Lowe from Morris Property with David Brown, Managing Director of Boerger UK

“We’re excited to be moving into our new home at Stadium Point," said David Brown, Managing Director of Boerger UK.

"Relocating from Staffordshire is a big step, but one that supports our ongoing growth. The quality of the build, the location, and the long-term potential of the site made this an easy decision.

"We’re proud to become part of the Shropshire business community.”

Stadium Point Business Park is Shrewsbury development firm Morris Property’s largest commercial development to date, providing 33 units across the site in the south of Shrewsbury.

Up to 350 jobs are expected to be created from the development when completed, which was part-financed with a multi-million pound loan from the West Midlands Combined Authority.

"Securing our first ownership deal is a key moment for Stadium Point,” said Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property.

"Having a respected brand like Börger UK establish a permanent presence here is a strong endorsement of the quality and potential of the site. We’re proud to welcome them to the community and wish them every success in their new home.”

The acquisition, representing the first ownership deal to complete at the development, was brokered by Anthony Wiggins of WLT Commercial Property, acting on behalf of Börger UK.

"Stadium Point Business Park has attracted strong early interest from a range of industrial and commercial occupiers, added Stadium Point’s appointed agent Toby Shaw from Towler Shaw Roberts.

"With additional units now under offer in phases I and 2, demand remains high, and we expect to be reporting more successful deals in the very near future."