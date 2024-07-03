First phase of 28-acre Shrewsbury development near football ground is completed

Morris Property has announced the completion of the first phase of Zone One of its flagship development, Stadium Point Business Park.

Situated on the south side of Shrewsbury, the initial phase delivers three modern, energy-efficient warehouse units ranging from 10,000 to 20,880 square feet.

Designed by Birmingham-based architects, PHD, in collaboration with Morris Property, the new units are part of a development which has been designed with consideration to the future needs of the workforce.

The development features integrated PV solar panels on the roof, 10 per cent roof lights and EV charging points in dedicated car parking spaces to help end-occupiers minimise their operational costs.

“We are thrilled to see Phase One of Zone One at Stadium Point completed,” said Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property.

“With 33 units planned over three years, this is our largest internal development to date, and it's incredibly rewarding to witness our vision for the future of Shrewsbury's business landscape coming to life.

"Each of the units has been built with careful consideration to the finish and build quality that has become synonymous with Morris Property’s other commercial developments across Shropshire.”

Designed across three zones, Stadium Point Business Park is being built across a 28-acre site and will offer a mix of commercial space, offices and a single food outlet to serve the park and surrounding area.

News of the completed Units A-D, Unit E, and Unit F has already generated significant interest.

“We have received a substantial volume of enquiries for these impressive new warehouses,” said Toby Shaw, Partner at Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR), appointed commercial agent for Stadium Point. “Parties interested in scheduling a viewing and site tour are encouraged to contact TSR at their earliest convenience.”

Works on Phase Two of the build have already begun, due to complete in November 2024, and with Phase Three commencing in September for a January 2025 completion.