'Around 2,500 homes' to be built in Telford and Wrekin for Black Country residents by 2040

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council published the final draft of its local plan, a document which sets out how land in the area is allocated for future housing and employment uses, earlier this year.

The plan is now at its final stage before it gets submitted to the UK Government for examination.

Around 20,200 new homes are set to be built in the borough by 2040 - with around 2,500 of those earmarked to house residents of neighbouring authorities as part of Telford's contribution to housing targets for the region.

Southwater One, Telford & Wrekin Council Headquarters in Telford town centre

That figure has increased from the previous version of the plan, which outlined around 1,300 homes allocated to meet wider regional housing needs.