'An outstanding achievement' - Telford building firm McPhillips bags top safety award

Hortonwood-based McPhillips has been awarded a patrons award by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents(RoSPA) - on the back of receiving 28 consecutive annual gold awards from the safety organisation.

The Telford company says the award is the "ultimate symbol of achievement" in safety - and recognises the firm's commitment to protecting lives and the safe working practices.

“This is a seriously outstanding achievement of which the whole workforce can be enormously proud," said McPhillips health and safety manager Stuart Bishop.

“I put together all the evidence and submit our entry to RoSPA, but none of this would be possible without the dedication to safety and the best possible working standards which every member of our team shows day in and day out.

“To have won this award 28 years on the trot shows that workplace safety is hardwired into everything we do at McPhillips and is an essential part of our company DNA.

“There is no greater authority on health and safety than RoSPA, so to be commended in this way by them is a real credit to the whole company.”

The award is based on RoSPA examining hundreds of pieces of evidence from each successful company every year and is regarded as a benchmark across the construction industry.

"For over 69 years, the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, sponsored by NEBOSH, have been the benchmark for excellence, recognising outstanding achievements and dedication to workplace safety across the globe," said a spokesperson for RoSPA.

"The ultimate symbol of achievement in safety and excellence, the internationally renowned RoSPA Awards recognise organisations, teams and projects across all sectors for their unwavering commitment to protecting lives - setting the benchmark for prestige and inspiring sector-wide admiration."