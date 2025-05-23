My trade deals will protect 95,000 jobs in the West Midlands, says Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ahead of a meeting with West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker today (Friday, May 23), Sir Keir Starmer said that the three trade deals would protect thousands of jobs in the region's farming, automotive and steel industries.

Sir Keir said the US and India deals, which significantly cut tariffs on British car exports, would be of particular benefit to car manufacturers in the region, increasing access to the world's fastest-growing economy.

Almost a third of the UK automotive sector's workforce is based in the West Midlands, with Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin and Morgan based in the area. BMW also has a plant at Hams Hall, Birmingham. The West Midlands is also a major UK region for exports to the US, accounting for £8.5 billion last year.

It would also deliver opportunities for major job creators in the region, such as Jaguar Land Rover, to grow, he added.

Sir Keir said: “These trade deals that we have closed deliver stability for 50,000 workers employed in automotive manufacturing in the West Midlands.

“It also will create opportunities for more seamless trade, attracting inward investment that will grow the local economy and make a difference to people’s lives.

“These changes will be felt everywhere, whether it’s lower food prices at the checkout, more choice for consumers and higher living standards that will improve livelihoods across the West Midlands.”