Telford firm Serchem announces 'top level' appointment as it eyes international expansion

Serchem, located at Hortonwood in Telford, has named Ed Grainger as its new international sales director in a move aimed at further developing relationships and opportunities across the world with particular focus on Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Ed brings a wealth of experience to the role and is seen by the firm as the ideal person to build on Serchem’s strong export sales which have seen a period of ongoing growth over a number of years.

Telford firm Serchem has established itself as a global leader in the development and manufacturing of premium hygiene and decontamination products, with the company's solutions in use by both the NHS and private healthcare providers in the UK.

Serchem board of directors Simon Lloydbottom, Alison Arnold, Ed Grainger, Oliver Wadlow and Richard Hale

The family business has built up more than 40 years of invaluable experience and today manufactures more than 750 different products at its plant in Shropshire - delivering the ultimate hygiene and decontamination solutions for every need.

Alison Arnold, Serchem commercial director, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ed Grainger as our new international sales director - it is a tremendous coup for us and one that will help drive Serchem forward into a new era of development for the company.

“Serchem continues to be hugely successful both here in the UK and in our business internationally but we have reached the point where we now need to take the next steps in increasing our international appeal and Ed is just the person to spearhead the challenge.

“We are committed to growing our international focus and investing to capitalise on a wealth of global product supply opportunities, and the decision to appoint Ed came on the back of recent strong sales and increased potential outside the UK.

“We’ve organically built strong export sales over the past eight years, which has given us a great platform for growth. We are very excited about Ed joining the team, this appointment will super charge our long-term growth outside of our all important UK home market.

“Ed has over 30 years in export growth and business development. He will support Serchem at a strategic level to develop relationships and opportunities across the world with the immediate focus on Europe, Middle East and Asia.”