Shropshire festivals director to pass on brand-building insights at event in June

Beth Heath, who is also a director of Shropshire ThinkTank and Visit Shropshire, will be sharing details of her successful career and passing on valuable insights into why it is so important to have passion and authenticity in your brand.

The talk forms part of the latest Lanyon Bowdler People in Business event and will take place between 1pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, June 5, at the firm's offices in Kendal Court, Ironmasters Way, Overdale, Telford.

There is no charge to attend but booking is essential and people are urged to get in touch now as places will be limited.

Amanda Jones, marketing director at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to have Beth join us at our next event, she is extremely well known in and around Shropshire and we are really looking forward to hearing what she has to say.

“Our latest People in Business event follows on from the one we held earlier in the year - a hugely successful afternoon that featured a talk by Sally Themans, of business growth specialists Good2Great. We have held previous events in Oswestry, which also proved to be very popular.

“People can join us on June 5 for networking and to listen to Beth’s talk. It is free to attend and hot drinks and cake will be available.

“Beth is the creative director of Shropshire Festivals and marketing agency Shropshire ThinkTank as well as a director of Visit Shropshire, championing the region’s tourism sector - so has a wealth of experience and advice to share.

“In terms of building a brand, Beth believes passion and authenticity are vital in creating something that people can care about - allowing you to stand out from the competition.

“In her talk, Beth will dig into how showing up with purpose and staying true to your voice builds trust, loyalty, and lasting impact.”

Shropshire Festivals’ events collectively attract more than 90,000 visitors to the region annually - delivering Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest, Shropshire Business Festival and Shropshire Petal Fields, as well as consulting on external events, corporate parties, and hospitality experiences.

To book for the networking event, visit bit.ly/TelfordPIBJune25 or email holleigh.mcclay@lblaw.co.uk