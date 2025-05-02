Shropshire Chamber launches programme to help county businesses go green

The Chamber, which has its headquarters in Telford, took control of the county’s Business Environment Network (TBEN) last year, and is now planning to integrate its activities into the mainstream events programme.

It means all Chamber members will be able to sign up for Sustainability Partnership events – in the same way as they connect with other sector-specific initiatives such as the Professionals Partnership, and Property Partnership.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “We’re excited to be able to increase our support for businesses on their journey to sustainability.

"Ultimately, it’s about helping Shropshire companies to improve their environmental performance so we can reduce our impact on precious natural resources.



"Our intention is to organise quarterly events which dive into topical issues, and feature industry experts who will promote sustainable business practices and provide advice and guidance.

"We want to remain faithful to the aims and objectives of the Business Environment Network – to enable like-minded organisations across the county to do more business with each other."

To register your interest in the information event, go to shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/sustainability-event-save-the-date-2