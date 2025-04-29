Telford food store applies to keep fridge extension built without planning permission

Ramen Food Superstore, based in Hadley in Telford, built a walk-in fridge extension to provide storage at the rear of the company's existing property at 10 High Street in May 2024.

The application, lodged by Mr Kadr Ahmed on behalf of the business, said the new single-storey extension included a refrigeration unit designed to provide cold storage facilities for the shop.

An earlier application for a cold storage unit and a canopy to the front extension was lodged by the business in November last year, and was refused by Telford & Wrekin Council, who said that the design of the canopy had "the appearance of a temporary structure" which "detracted from the appearance of the street scene".