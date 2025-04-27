Dog daycare business near Shrewsbury refused permission over traffic and noise fears

Applicant Sansaw Dairies had applied for a change of use for a site near Hadnall, around five miles from Shrewsbury, which would have seen existing agricultural buildings converted to provide space for a dog daycare centre.

Under the plans, two barns were set to be used as an indoor day centre, time-out room, cleaning room and grooming room by potential operators K9 Anytime, which was planning to expand from its existing premises in Shifnal.

A maximum of 80 dogs were due to be housed on the site at any one time, described as a "small scale development" in a planning statement submitted with the proposal for Wood Farm, which the applicant said would be an "ideal location" due to the location of the building, which is some 500 metres away from the nearest residential areas.

"Due to the nature of K9 Anytime’s business, which requires some level of separation from residential areas due to some element of noise from the dogs, this proves to be an ideal location," it said.