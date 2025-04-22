'Here for the long haul' - Manufacturer Bruderer completes £3m state-of-the-art facility in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bruderer, which manufactures precision high-speed presses, says its investment in its "state-of-the-art" site in Telford demonstrates its commitment to the future of domestic manufacturing.

The company has moved its entire operation from its base in Luton to the modern facility on Hortonwood, which offers a "competence centre" capable of giving unparalleled access to live demonstrations of new presses, fully certified pre-owned machines and fully integrated turnkey solutions.

New building for Bruderer, Hortonwood West, Telford.

The move has also seen Bruderer UK increase its direct workforce to 14, as it looks to drive innovation in the production of pressed parts and components for the critical automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, EV, food, medical and renewables sectors.

“This isn’t just an investment in our business, it’s an investment in UK manufacturing. We want to show companies that we are here for the long haul, and we are serious about supporting our wide array of UK clients for another five decades," said Adrian Haller, managing director.

“Being able to build a factory from scratch is a fantastic opportunity. We’ve brought together the best engineering minds and the latest technology to create what we believe is a true centre of excellence for presses and associated products.