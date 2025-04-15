Shropshire builder lands £17 million contract for 90-home rural housing scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

SJ Roberts Construction, based near the border with Powys in Marton, has been appointed to build 90 new homes in the Herefordshire village of Marden.

The firm says the scheme is being delivered on behalf of social housing provider Citizen New Homes, as part of a contract worth in the region of £17m.

Outline planning permission for the scheme was approved in 2017, with final pre-commencement conditions - work which has to take place prior to work starting on site - signed off by Herefordshire Council last month.

The development will be made up of 16 shared-ownership properties, 16 homes for social rent and 58 open-market properties which will be marketed for sale via Citizen Housing’s ‘Signature Homes’ business.

A detailed layout plan for a 90 home scheme known as New House Farm set to be built in Marden, Herefordshire

The first ground was dug on site this week (Monday, April 14) and development work is expected to take three years.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Citizen New Homes once again," said Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction.

“As part of our work on this development, we will additionally partner with Citizen New Homes to work within the local community and in particular Marden Primary Academy next door to the development and we look forward to welcoming the pupils on site visits so that they can learn more about our work in construction.

"We’re also intending to create a number of apprenticeship roles here, thereby supporting young people in the local community to commence their careers in construction.”

Homes on the site, which will be known as New House Farm, will range in size from two- to four-bedroom properties and SJ Roberts Construction will again partner with its sister company, Lowfield Timber Frames which will manufacture the timber frames around which the homes will be constructed.

SJ Roberts Construction has previously worked with Citizen New Homes on a 14-home shared-ownership development in Brimfield, Herefordshire.

“Working in a location such as Marden, it is important to remain mindful of the impact that these new homes will have on the local community," said Nick King, contracts manager at Citizen New Homes.

“Having worked with SJ Roberts Construction before, we’re confident that we’re partnering with a team that shares this sentiment. The use of timber frame construction is well-recognised as being more energy efficient so it will benefit the future residents at New House Farm via lower energy costs. Importantly though, throughout the construction phase, there will be reduced disruption compared to more traditional build methods.”