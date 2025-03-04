Telford MP Shaun Davies visits employee-owned mailing firm in response to budget concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford MP Shaun Davies paid a visit to Mail Solutions, who manufacture a range of paper-based products including envelopes, tickets and paper straws at their Halesfield headquarters.

The £30 million turnover company is owned by its employees, having been purchased by an employee-ownership trust in 2017, and works with a number of public and private sector companies.

“After the Chancellor's budget, I reached out to Shaun to discuss the challenges faced by employee-owned businesses, as well as broader issues within the manufacturing sector, particularly the impact of imports from countries with lower wage standards," said Karl Lee, Group Managing Director of The Mail Solutions Group.

"I highlighted the importance of investing in advanced practices and equipment to maintain UK competitiveness.

“Shaun recognised the need to promote local and UK-based production, especially in light of the global push toward net-zero carbon targets. We are grateful for his visit, as he took the time to listen and identified areas where he could offer support.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Shaun and sharing our commitment to driving growth in the local economy for the benefit of our community.”

Former leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Shaun Davies, who was elected as the town's MP in 2024, said the company was a "true asset" to Telford.

“It’s fantastic to know that a little piece of Telford is behind so many major products used across the UK and beyond," he said.

"Mail Solutions is a brilliant local business doing big things, and I was excited to hear about their plans to stay and grow in Telford. Their innovation and commitment to sustainability make them a true asset to our town.”