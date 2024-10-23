Feeling the pinch ahead of Christmas? Everything you need to know to save money and still have a great festive period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Steve Barras, Development Officer, said: “Whilst Christmas can be a great family occasion, for many people it can also result in significant financial pressure and money worries. We have therefore put together some hints and tips to help people manage their money whilst still having a great Christmas.”

Just Credit Union are encouraging people to plan their Christmas spending and to talk to family and friends.

Steve said: “It’s very easy to get carried away at Christmas and end up with a big financial headache in January. But by thinking about how much you can afford and setting a budget, this can be avoided.

“It’s also a great idea to talk to your family and friends as they too might be feeling pressure to spend more than they are comfortable with.”

He went on: “One of the biggest dangers is using unplanned borrowing. It may seem easy to pay for presents and food on a credit card or overdraft, but it can soon become unmanageable and lead to financial problems in the New Year.

“And whilst it may also be tempting to use ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ offers, these can add up and unless you have a clear plan to repay these loans within the interest free period it can again become a big problem in the New Year.”

Just Credit Union advise that if people do need to borrow this year they should make sure they have planned the borrowing, that it is affordable and that it is from a reputable registered organisation.

Added Steve: “Just Credit Union is registered and regulated and makes sure loans are affordable. We will also set up a savings account so there is money set aside for a rainy day - or for next Christmas.

“Because we care about our members, rather than corporate profits, if we think someone is planning to spend a little too much this Christmas we will let them know the amount we think they can comfortably afford.

“We also provide hints and tips about how to reduce expenditure and get the best deals.”

People can find out more about Just Credit Union’s Christmas hints and tips by visiting the news section of their website www.justcreditunion.org which also provides links to reputable sources of help for people who are in financial difficulties.