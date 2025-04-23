“Go big or go bust” says independent garage owner upon expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Russell Hughes, owner of Halfway House in Shrewsbury, has invested £45,000 in a state-of-the-art workshop facility that features seven ramps, modern reception facilities, and dedicated customer waiting areas. Located on Featherbed Lane, the facility covers a distance of 6,112ft2 with on-site customer parking. The strategic expansion comes as the business reports consistent week-on-week customer growth, even without active marketing initiatives.

"We're seeing organic growth of up to seven new customers weekly through word-of-mouth alone," Hughes explained. "The market pessimism isn't reflected in our experience – there's substantial opportunity for independents who maintain transparency and customer focus. Our upfront pricing model and commitment to service quality are driving repeat business."

The operation recently strengthened its position by joining the Point S Network in September 2024, leveraging the benefits of network membership, including enhanced parts availability, tyre supply chain improvements, and marketing support. This strategic alliance has already contributed to accelerated growth metrics.

The business has maintained a two-decade-long partnership with Shrewsbury College, inducting one apprentice annually. The expansion has also created multiple skilled technician positions, customer service roles, and a dedicated marketing function.

Hughes is already planning the next phase of expansion within a 24-month timeframe. "We're making significant investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and upskilling our workforce," he revealed. "The next few years will be decisive for the independent aftermarket. Success will hinge on willingness to invest and adapt to emerging opportunities. Our strategy is clear – go big or go bust."

The new facility represents a significant vote of confidence in the independent sector, with Hughes actively seeking further growth opportunities across the region.