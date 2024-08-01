BAE Systems chief hails 'strong operational and financial performance'

The world-renowned defence company, which has a joint venture at Hadley Castle Works in Telford, known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land, has reported a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue in the six months to June 30.

Its figures revealed sales were up from £12bn to £13.4bn while half year operating profit rose five per cent from £1.2bn to £1.3bn.

BAE's joint venture in Telford

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, said: "Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our employees around the world, we delivered a strong operational and financial performance in the first half of the year, giving us confidence to increase our year-end guidance across all our key metrics.

"Working closely with our customers, we have maintained momentum on key strategic activities, including AUKUS and the Global Combat Air Programme. We also continued evolving our technology portfolio through strategic acquisitions and the ongoing integration of our new Space & Mission Systems business.

"Our order intake shows that demand for our products and services remains high and we are well positioned for sustained growth in the coming years. We will keep investing in new technologies, facilities and our people so that we can deliver on our record order backlog and help our government customers stay ahead in an uncertain world."