Residents urged to back Shropshire businesses over Independents' Day weekend

Independents' Day UK is a countrywide campaign that exists to support and promote independent retail businesses across the country with two days of celebration - Friday and Saturday July 4 and 5.

In Shrewsbury, which boasts the longest run of independent shops and businesses in the country, Mayor Alex Wagner was out visiting local indies on Friday to kick off the celebrations.

Shrewsbury Mayor Alex Wagner meeting traders along Wyle Cop to celebrate Independents' Day. With Gill Gradwell from Cooking Kneads

He said: “Shrewsbury is the most incredible town, and our independent businesses drive so much of that.

"We’re incredibly fortunate to have the longest row of unbroken indies in Britain, but it’s not down to just luck — it’s down to hard work and steely entrepreneurship.

Shrewsbury Mayor Alex Wagner meeting traders along Wyle Cop to celebrate Independents' Day. With Dillon Richards from newest business, restaurant, Dill

"It was amazing to meet so many people behind that work today. Buy local!”

Indies account for nearly two-thirds of the approximately 290,000 retail outlets in the UK, and are at the heart of local communities throughout the country.

“Our independent shops are also more likely to source their products and services from local suppliers, which means they are supporting other small businesses and creating a ripple effect of economic activity," said Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, Love Wellington, and Love Shifnal.

Shrewsbury Mayor Alex Wagner meeting traders along Wyle Cop to celebrate Independents' Day. With Jonathan Soden from Sodens Art Gallery

“But it’s more than that - Shropshire’s independent retailers are also community champions, deeply embedded in our social fabric, sponsoring events, supporting charities, and building personal relationships with customers.

“And of course, independent shops offer one-of-a-kind experiences, giving our towns a distinctive charm – and boosting Shropshire’s appeal as a tourism destination.”