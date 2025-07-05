Telford industrial estate is target for new hot food business with 'shipping container seating area'

Applicant Severn Management Ltd has applied for permission to open a catering trailer on land near Halesfield 9 in Telford, which it says will serve hot food and drinks to employees on the nearby industrial estate, as well as the general public.

The firm has also applied for permission to site a shipping container on the land, which it says will be used as a seating area for the business. The area backs on to the A4169 Kemberton Road - a busy back road betwen Telford and Shifnal.

If approved, the scheme will create two full-time jobs and one part-time job, according to the application.

The site of a proposed food van on land near Halesfield 9, Telford.

"The proposed development seeks a change of use of the land to facilitate the siting and operation of a catering trailer and associated mobile infrastructure," said a supporting statement submitted with the plans.

"It is proposed that a mobile catering trailer will be located and sited at the above location to provide food and drink for the general public and employees located at the Halesfield Industrial Estates.

"The development includes a catering trailer and a shipping container. The use of shipping containers for catering and hospitality is well-established, and in recent years has been introduced and established in urban and city centre locations with mixed-use leisure developments."

The scheme will be decided by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department at the end of the consultation period.

Documents relating to the application can be viewed online at the council's planning portal under reference TWC/2025/0446