The football world was left stunned this week after Jota, who lit up Molineux during his three year spell for the club before moving to Liverpool, died in a car crash alongside his brother Andre Silva.

The father of three, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the accident, was killed alongside his brother after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Tributes have been paid to Jota from across the sporting world, and on Saturday players from both Liverpool and Wolves paid their respects at the funeral at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme.

Wolves captain Nelson Semedo and Jose Sa were at the service, while Ruben Neves was one of those carrying Jota's coffin.

Elsewhere, the likes of Joao Moutinho, and Rui Patricio, who played with Jota for Wolves and the Portugal national team, were also in attendance.

Wolves keeper Jose Sa (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Former Wolves boss Nuno was in attendance (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez

Wolves and Portugal player Nelson Semedo

Former Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Chelsea and Portugal player Joao Felix

Former Wolves captain Ruben Neves

Ex-Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio

Manchester City and Portugal player Bernardo Silva

Ex-Wolves captain Ruben Neves was part of those carrying the coffin at the funeral

The coffins of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva are brought into the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in the town of Gondomar near Porto

Public mourners gather at the funeral

Agent Jorge Mendes at the funeral

Liverpool manager Arne Slot

James Milner who played alongside Jota at Liverpool

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk