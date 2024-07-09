Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As part of the “In The Loop” campaign run by the Howden Shrewsbury branch, the team will be doing their first In The Loop networking and best practice event on August 29.

The event will be delivered by Howden Insurance in conjunction with Shrewsbury BID’s Work In Shrewsbury initiative.

Digital marketing expert Frans Gerber will be sharing his knowledge and tips on how to optimise local listings at the event, which will take place at Cromwell’s Tap House in Dogpole at 5.30pm.

Chris Beane, branch manager of Howden on Shrewsbury High Street, said the aim of the In The Loop campaign was to encourage mutual support between businesses based in the town centre.

As well as organising networking events, the campaign centres around a hamper of items supplied by town centre businesses, which Howden will give to every business which approaches the firm for an insurance quote.

Chris said: “The whole aim of In The Loop is to boost the circular economy of Shrewsbury - businesses supporting their fellow businesses.

“The hamper contains a range of fantastic items which we have bought from town centre traders, so they benefit every time we give one away when someone asks us for a business insurance quote.

“The other element of the campaign is about bringing professionals together to build their contacts and learn new skills.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Frans Gerber to our inaugural event on August 29 at Cromwell’s Tap House from 5.30pm.

“Frans is digital marketing director at Howden Insurance, overseeing the firm’s online presence and driving our digital strategy, so he will be able to provide some fascinating insights which will be of interest to businesses of all shapes and sizes.”

For more information about the In The Loop campaign and to book a place at the networking event, visit https://www.howdeninsurance.co.uk/in-the-loop-shrewsbury, call 01743 455909 or visit Howden Insurance in Shrewsbury High Street.