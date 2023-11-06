Historic manor reopens under new owners

Caer Beris Manor, in Builth Wells, set in 18 acres of parkland overlooking the river Irfon, has been taken over by Group Retreats Ltd.

The hotel was previously home to the Teulu restaurant, under the guidance of chef Jamie Tully, but that was closed in October last year due to mounting costs and bills amid the energy crisis.

The new owners will make it exclusively available for people seeking a personalised experience, catering for a wide array of occasions from large group gatherings, corporate events and elegant weddings.

The company said: "We aim to breathe new life into Caer Beris Manor as it rightly deserves.

"We want to infuse this historic property with life, splendour, and lasting memories for those seeking the privacy, intimacy, and a canvas to

paint their own dream day.

The newly appointed Operations Manager Nikki Blandin De Chalain added: "While Caer Beris Manor has been a beloved destination for locals and tourists for years, the meticulously planned approach by Group Retreats will ensure that we can redirect more visitors to the high street and support local businesses in providing the services that the hotel once offered.

"I look forward planning and delivering memorable weddings and events to those that choose the manor as their preferred venue."