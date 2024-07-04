Lucy lands role with Shrewsbury-based property specialists

The property specialists has announced Lucy Grubb has joined the team as a new Planning Assistant.

Lucy, who lives in Shrewsbury, has worked in the planning sector for nine years.

She has previously worked for a planning consultancy which specialised in gaining planning consent in areas of constraint and also a high end local architectural practice.

She is currently studying part time for her Masters degree in Planning Built Environments at Birmingham City University ans will start her second year in September.

Lucy is also working towards becoming a member of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI).

Richard Corbett, Partner in Roger Parry & Partners said, “I am delighted that Lucy has recently joined my team.

"A Masters student, who brings a wealth of experience to our planning team, is an asset for our clients.”

As a Planning Assistant, Lucy will assist Richard and the rural planning team with preparing, submitting and monitoring planning applications.

She said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established and largest teams of planning specialists and estate agents in Shrewsbury and mid Wales.”