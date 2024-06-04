Ludlow relocation 'a game changer' for property team

The business has moved to 1-2 King Street, Ludlow, providing space for expansion and greater footfall. Balfours opened its Ludlow agency six years ago led by sales manager Scott Kemsley.

Now a partner with Balfours, Scott said: “The move is a game changer for the business.

"We have two key components on King Street, space to expand and footfall.

"People walking through the town, to and from the Market Square pass our shop window, it is one of the best windows in the town.”

Balfours, whose head office is at Bicton, Shrewsbury, also benefits from agencies in Shrewsbury’s Old Market Square and it’s shared London office.

Business manager, Craig Varley, added: “We are proud of what Scott and his team have achieved, not only earning a great reputation, but also recognised as part of Ludlow’s community. As a result, they outgrew their first office and are now excited to be expanding the team at King Street.”

Scott said: “Whilst we are best known for our residential sales our market share of land and estate sales has also grown significantly during the last few years. It is gratifying that we are now winning return clients who recognise the service we offer, from market appraisals, right through the sales journey to completion.”