'The challenges have caught up with us' - Cherished boardroom café in Shrewsbury shuts for good after six 'incredible' years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nerdy in Mardol, Shrewsbury, served its last customers on Sunday, May 18 after being a fixture in the community since it was founded in 2019.

The owners behind the cherished business announced the closure via the brand’s official social media channels.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the owners described the closure as "bittersweet," explaining that increasing costs, a challenge for many small businesses nationwide, forced their hand.

Nerdy coffee shop in Mardol, Shrewsbury, has announced closure. Photo: Tim Sturgess

The post said: “It’s the end of an era, folks. After an incredible journey, the time has come to say goodbye.

“Nerdy Shrewsbury will officially cease trading on May 18th, 2025. Like many others, we've felt the impact of rising costs and the tightening of budgets, and unfortunately, the challenges have caught up with us.

“While it’s bittersweet, we want to focus on celebrating the fantastic community that has made Nerdy so special.”

Nerdy continued trading up until its final day and some final hurrahs to say goodbye to their loyal customers.

The post continued: “We’d love to see you one last time before we close the doors on 49 Mardol for good.

“Thank you for being part of our journey—your support has meant the world. Let’s make these final weeks truly unforgettable.”

This is the latest closure in Mardol, Shrewsbury. Earlier this year, the Shropshire Star reported on the closure of Paws Cafe, which also joined the busy street in 2019.