New £3m investment into Shrewsbury rail depot to create new jobs and 'improve services' on Birmingham line

The joint project between West Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales to upgrade depot facilities in Shrewsbury has now been completed - with rail bosses saying the investment will improve service on the Shrewsbury to Birmingham line.

The upgrades include an innovative smart lighting system, fuelling facilities, additional servicing capacity, safe walking routes and upgraded staff facilities. Three new technicians have been recruited by West Midlands Railway as part of the scheme.

"As a key employer across the West Midlands, we are pleased to have recruited three new technicians, allowing us to improve performance and ensure our fleet is in tip-top condition when it starts its day in service," said John Doughty, engineering director at West Midlands Railway.

“We are committed to investing in our depots across the network, so we can provide our maintenance and presentation team with the facilities they need to improve the train fleet and therefore continue to enhance the passenger experience."

The investment into the depot’s infrastructure comes as part of an initiative to improve the service on the Shrewsbury line. It follows WMR’s new fleet of Class 196s entering service on the line between Shrewsbury and Birmingham in 2022 and TfW’s Class 197 fleet entering service in 2023.

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, welcomed the investment, which she described as "long overdue".

"Residents write to me on a regular basis about the reliability of local services which are essential lifelines for commuters, students, tourists and businesses alike," she said.

"The recent upgrades show significant improvement for passengers and I know from my own experience on these routes that there are more seats, more facilities, more space for disability access and all in all, a much more enjoyable travel experience for all aboard."

Arnaud Dewally, project manager at Transport for Wales added: "Shrewsbury is a key location on the Wales and Borders network for Transport for Wales and this multi-million-pound investment is vital for the roll out of our brand-new Class 197 trains on the Cambrian Line, as part of an £800m in new trains on behalf of the Welsh Government."