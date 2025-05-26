"Young people would rather stay at home" - Startling insight by boss of Birmingham-based pubs group Mitchells & Butler

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Phil Urban, the chief executive of Mitchells & Butlers, said the group would not look to grow in that market because of the challenges it faces.

“The toughest part of the market right now is late night,” Mr Urban said.

“We’re certainly not exposed like pure, late-night operators are, so we’re quite thankful for that.”

Harvester is owned by M&B

Mitchells, which is based in Fleet Street, Birmingham, owns restaurants, pubs and bar chains including Toby Carvery, Harvester All Bar One, Nicholson’s, and Miller & Carter.

While hospitality companies will be hoping for a boost in spending over the bank holiday weekend, family-focused events like Mother’s Day and Easter have been the driving force behind a jump in visitors for many chains.

Last week, Marston’s, which runs about 1,300 pubs in the UK, said such occasions were bringing in more customers, while it has recently invested in a new sports pub concept to capitalise on the growing market.

A branch of All Bar One

Mr Urban said younger people were straying from previous generations who would be more inclined to “go out late night and stay out”.

“I think social media means that you don’t have to do that to stay in touch with your friends,” he said.

The booming takeaway and home delivery market was also having an influence, he suggested, adding: “People are often meeting beforehand to have something to eat, having a few drinks at home, before going out.

“So, those pure late-night, club operators, have certainly got a smaller market.

“We wouldn’t go back into that sort of club market, it’s not for us, because I do think it’s going to take a long while to reverse – if it does.”

He said all the company’s brands were “doing well”, but that its Irish pub and bar chain O’Neill’s was “probably having the toughest time” due to its exposure to the night-time industry.