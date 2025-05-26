Shropshire mum who left son with scratches and bite mark spared jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The woman was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one charge of child cruelty.

The offences were said to have taken place over the course of several months and were uncovered after concerns were raised to the authorities.

The court was told police visited the home and found the property dirty, smelling of urine, and with a cat litter box that had been unchanged for some time.

When officers went to check other rooms in the property, the woman tried to prevent them going into her son's bedroom.