16 people wanted following Birmingham City vs Shrewsbury Town disorder - do you recognise any of them?

Police have released images of 16 people they want to talk to after a large disorder broke out following the Birmingham City vs Shrewsbury Town fixture on March 29.

The mass appeal comes after 'pockets' of disorder broke out in the concourse at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, during halftime, also again breaking out outside the stadium following the conclusion of the match.

West Midlands Police announced that they have so far made four arrests in relation to the disorder, with all four being released on bail while the investigation continues.

See the 16 faces below:

Do you know this person? Police wish to talk to them following a disorder between Birmingham City and Shrewsbury Town

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "During the review of all footage including CCTV and officer’s body-worn video, we are now releasing images of the people we want to speak to.

"If you recognise anyone then please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting 20/299687/24 and referring to the number in each image caption.

"Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."