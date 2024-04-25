Jack joins the team at Savills in Telford

Jack joins the firm’s growing rural division as an associate.

Prior to joining Savills, he spent eight years working as a land agent at Balfours LLP.

RICS chartered surveyor and fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV), Jack will focus predominantly on buying and selling farms across Shropshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire and North Wales on behalf of clients, working alongside rural director, Rhydian Scurlock-Jones.

Rhydian says: “We are delighted to welcome Jack to the farm agency team at this busy time. His experience in rural properties, sales and valuation is a huge asset to our clients, as are his contacts in and around the West Midlands, Cheshire and North Wales, which will no doubt benefit our existing and future clients.”

Jack added: “I am delighted to be joining Savills, serving Shropshire and the adjoining counties. The company has a longstanding reputation for providing best-in-class service and I’m looking forward to contributing to that. We already have some exciting new instructions to launch and anticipate a busy market across the West Midlands and beyond this year.”

The news comes as the latest farmland market analysis from Savills, published last week, shows that GB farmland market activity continues its upward trajectory from its post-Brexit lows.

The data shows that more lowland farmland was publicly marketed in the first quarter of 2024 than in any year since 2008, with analysis showing 24,800 acres of farmland (based on properties over 50 acres) came onto the market across Great Britain in the first three months of the year; the first time the market has exceeded 20,000 acres since 2016.

In the West Midlands, there was a 62% increase in farmland coming to the market in the first three months of 2024, compared to the same period last year at 1,800 acres and 1,100 acres respectively.

“In January, we said 2023 represented a step change in farmland supply and forecast the volume would increase further this year”, adds Rhydian. “Early indications suggest this will be correct.”