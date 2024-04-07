Shrewsbury business lodges plans for expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The application, to Shropshire Council, comes from Wyle Blue World for its Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury premises.

The business expanded to include a cafe and bar, and now its owner is looking to increase the size of its kitchen, as well as adding additional toilets and baby changing facilities to the site.

A planning statement submitted with the application states: “The business has been operating successfully for seven years as a retail and four years as an alfresco café bar. In order to improve its toilet and kitchen facilities to maintain its sustainability in the current business environment. The improved kitchen would also help the businesses sustainability.”

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.

The council is also being asked to decide on proposals for a number of new houses in Bayston Hill – on a site to the west of Lyth Hill Road.

The application asks consent to build 114 homes, with open space, infrastructure, and an access from Lyth Hill Road. The proposal also requests outline planning permission for four ‘self-build’ plots at the site.

Meanwhile listed building consent is being sought to replace the roof belonging to a building.

The application is for 16 Barrow Street in Much Wenlock. Proposals to extend a property have also been submitted for approval

The application, for Tallow House, at 65 Lower Galdeford in Ludlow, includes a single storey extension, a parking space, and a 2.4m high boundary wall.

A service station has also applied for a licence to sell alcohol and late night refreshment.

The first comes from Adderley Road Service Station in Market Drayton, run by Motor Fuel Limited.

The proposal requests permission for the sale of alcohol “between the hours of 0600 and 2400 daily for consumption off the premises”.

A second element of the licence proposes that the site is granted “the provision of late night refreshment between the hours of 2300 and 2400 daily”.

A decision on the licence will be taken at a later date.