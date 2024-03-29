Shrewsbury salon set to celebrate second year in style

You Beauty Salon is run by sisters Michele and Rachael Evans, having been found in 2022.

It is the sister salon to Fusion Hair and Beauty, which has been established in Shrewsbury town centre for nearly 18years.

The salons are opposite each other to create ease for clients to walk from one salon to the other and fulfil the hair and beauty needs.

Michele said: "We are thrilled to be celebrating out two-year anniversary next month.

"We’ll be doing a big giveaway for our Instagram followers to win two prizes as part of the celebrations.

"And we’ll also be hosting a sell-out jewellery event on April 27."